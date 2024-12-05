Akufo-Addo Unveils Agenda 111 Hospitals In Ashanti Region

As Ghana prepares for the highly anticipated presidential and parliamentary elections on December 7, 2024, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has inaugurated two state-of-the-art hospitals in the Ashanti Region.

The hospitals, located in Trede and Oforikrom, are part of the government’s flagship Agenda 111 initiative aimed at enhancing healthcare infrastructure nationwide.

The inauguration of these hospitals marks a significant milestone in the Akufo-Addo administration’s efforts to improve access to quality healthcare in Ghana.

The Agenda 111 initiative, launched by the President, aims to construct 111 district and specialized hospitals across the country.

This ambitious project seeks to address overcrowding in existing facilities, improve access to healthcare, and strengthen the overall healthcare system.

The Trede and Oforikrom hospitals are designed to provide modern, comprehensive healthcare services to thousands of residents in the Ashanti Region.

The facilities feature accident and emergency centers, neonatal and pediatric units, maternity wards, modern diagnostic facilities, including X-ray and laboratory services, eye, dental, and ENT departments, public health units, pharmacies, kitchens, and mortuaries.

According to Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, Presidential Advisor on Health, the hospitals are fully equipped and staffed with trained personnel to provide quality healthcare.

“These hospitals are fully equipped and staffed with trained personnel to provide quality healthcare,” Dr. Nsiah-Asare noted.

The inauguration of these hospitals is a testament to the Akufo-Addo administration’s commitment to addressing Ghana’s healthcare challenges and improving health outcomes for citizens nationwide.

In the lead-up to the elections, the Akufo-Addo administration has been highlighting its achievements in various sectors, including healthcare, education, and infrastructure development.

BY Daniel Bampoe