Akufo-Addo Votes In Kyebi

President Nana Akufo-Addo has cast his vote in Kyebi, Eastern Region.

He went through the voting process at the Rock of Ages Polling Centre in Kyebi, Abuakwa South Constituency.

The President was accompanied by his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, who also voted in Kyebi.

Speaking to the media, the President noted that it was his hope that “we will have a clear victory today.”

He said what he saw during his campaign across the country showed that the Ghanaian people have appreciated what his government has done over the years.

President Akufo-Addo has been voting in Kyebi since 1992.

He was a Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South Constituency, and stepped to contest as Presidential candidate of the NPP.

By DGN Online Election Team