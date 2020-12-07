Education Minister Lambasts Mahama

The Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, nicknamed ‘Napo’, just after casting his ballot this morning, lambasted ex-President Mahama for claiming to have started the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

He said Mr. Mahama’s sudden u-turn on the free SHS, a policy he (Mahama) had continually kicked against, was an indication that the social intervention programme, started by President Akufo-Addo’s NPP government, is working.

DGN Online’s Joe Awuah is covering the Manhyia South Constituency where the Education voted.

By DGN Online Election Team