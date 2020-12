Former President John Mahama has stated that the voting process for him in the Bole Bamboi Constituency was smooth.

Mr Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) voted in his home constituency, Bole Bamboi around 10:00am this year.

He praised the voting process in the area while speaking in an interview with the media.

Mr Mahama says since 1992, he been voting in the Bole Bamboi Constituency and that the process there has been smooth for years.

By DGN Online Election Team