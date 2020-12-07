Kyebi Residents Mob Akufo-Addo

Hundreds of Kyebi residents mobbed President Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca Akufo Addo after casting their votes at the Rocks of Ages Polling Center.

The President as at 10 am stormed the centre where about 473 voters are expected to vote.

He was the 51th person to cast his vote.

The President after voting went to his private residence close to the polling centre.

The residents besieged his residence, chanting”four more, winner eeii, winner, Nana Addo you go win ago Oo” .

They also showered praises on him.

By DGN Online Election Team