Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has voted in the presidential and parliamentary elections in Anyinase, Eastern Region.

The Minister who doubles as Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi constituency, queued to vote at the RC Primary School, Anyinase in the.

“I qeued up and voted in under 3 minutes,” Mr Oppong Nkrumah said in a post on his official Facebook page.

He urged voters to “go out and Vote And Vote number 1.”

By DGN Online Election Team