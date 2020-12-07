Bawumia Casts Ballot In Walewale

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has cast his ballot.

The Vice President voted in his hometown, Walewale in the North East Region.

Upon arriving at the polling station around 11:30am, the

Vice President washed his hands, after which his temperature was checked in line with the Coronavirus safety protocols.

After the Covid19 checks, he moved to the EC officials were he was given some hand sanitizers and then made to go through the processes to vote.

He was then handed the ballot papers for both the parliamentary and presidential elections.

Speaking to the media after casting his vote, Dr Bawumia said “I have just exercised my constitutional right in casting my vote.”

He urged everyone to come out and vote, saying voting is the biggest constitutional duty for every Ghanaian.

According to him, at the end of the voting, government want to maintain Ghana as the most peaceful nation in West Africa.

By DGN Online Election Team