Nana Konadu Casts Vote At Ridge Church School

Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, has cast her ballot.

She voted at the Ridge Church School Polling Centre in the Korley Klottey Constituency.

Speaking to the media after voting, she said the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, has been very consistent in updating Ghanaians about what the Commission was doing.

She also she has no complaints about the electoral process so far, saying “I have no complaints about that at all.”

Madam Rawlings is the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Party (NDC), a breakaway political party from her late husband, Former President Jerry John Rawlings’ National Democratic Congress..

By DGN Online