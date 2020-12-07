Ledzokuku/Krowor Residents Vote Peacefully

File photo

Residents of Ledzokuku and Krowor constituencies in the Greater Accra Region yesterday put into action their civic responsibility of choosing their parliamentary representatives and president peacefully.

The various polling stations in the two constituencies recorded significant voter participation as residents started queuing as early as 5 am ahead of the 7 am scheduled time for polls to begin.

At the Atta Okoe Nelson’s Yard polling centre in the Krowor Constituency, there was a queue of voters who were waiting patiently for their turn to vote as at 6:50 am.

The centre is expecting a turn out of 750 voters and as at 11 am over 200 eligible voters have cast their ballots.

At the Royal Chapel Polling centre also in the Krowor Constituency, registered voters were observed coming in one after the other to cast their vote.

The centre which is expecting 160 voters had 30 people voting as at 11 am.

The presiding officer of the centre, Thomas Laud Okine said the process has been smooth with no incident.

The centre also had available a specially designed ballot to enable people with visual impairment to vote.

Mr. Okine said the Covid-19 protocols are being adhered to at the centre.

“As you can see we have started the exercise and everything is going on smoothly,” he said.

Agents of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were seen at the polling station observing the process.

A voter, Mrs Rosemary Pebi, who cast her ballot at the Lekma hospital polling centre in the Ledzokuku constituency said she got to the centre at 3 am to queue.

“I was the second person to vote here and the process was smooth,” she said.

She, however, noted that she would return at 5 pm when the polls end to witness the counting of the votes.

” Right now I am going home but I will come back to listen to the outcome of the votes,” she added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri