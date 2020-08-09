Akufo-Addo Wants Dismissed SHS Students To Write Final Exams

President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed the hope that the Ghana Education Service (GES) will allow the 14 dismisses Senior High School (SHS) students to take their final examinations.

The President, in a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, expressed the belief “that everyone deserves a second chance in life and is thus , hopeful that the students will be allowed by the GES to take their examinations as scheduled.”

The President has therefore urged the Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, to engage the GES on the ban of the students.

The Ghana Education Service, it would be recalled, dismissed some students over indiscipline.

GES had also barred the students from writing the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams.

The affected students are Nicholas Cobbinah, Kardimell Suapim and John Kwofie all of Sekondi College.

Others are Simon Ameyibor who is the Senior Prefect, Thomas Anokye and Juliet Amoakowaa all of Tweneboah Koduah Senior High School; Emmanuel Ashiangmor, Peter Sissi, Ameka Nyamilse, Shadrack Dolley, and Alfred Attiso of Battor SHS.

The rest are Solomon Brako, Albert Agyekum and Robert Inkoom of Juaben SHS.

“They are to leave the various schools forthwith,” GES said in a statement signed by its Director General, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa.

In the statement, GES condemned the various acts of indiscipline.

Also, GES has interdicted some teachers namely Thomas Anpkue of Tweneboa Kodua SHS, Joseph Andoh of Sekondi College and Evans Yeboah of Kade Senior High Technical School.

“They are further being referred to the security agencies for further investigations,” GES said in the statement.

But the statement from the presidency said “even though the acts of indiscipline undertaken by these students are intolerable, acts which have led to their subsequent dismissal from school, President Akufo-Addo is of the firm view that dismissal alone is enough punishment, and will serve as enough deterrent against future acts of indiscipline.”

By Melvin Tarlue