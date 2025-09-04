Akufo-Addo’s Charisma, Mannerisms Iconic – Abena Moët

Akufo-Addo, Abena Moët

Renowned radio presenter and host of Yee Ko Fie on Peace FM, Abena Moët, has expressed her admiration for former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s charisma and public demeanor.

Her remarks came after the former President made a generous donation of GH¢100,000 at the one-week observance of the legendary Daddy Lumba, held at Independence Square last Saturday.

According to Abena Moët, “I now understand why people refer to him as Addo Showboy. At Daddy Lumba’s one-week ceremony, he had an aura that I couldn’t even explain.”

She further noted, “You can see his skin is glowing, his body looking fresher than ever, and I even noticed hair growing on his previously bald head. He was a delight to watch. When he made the donation for Daddy Lumba’s final burial, the chants were everywhere—Nana Addo, I salute you Addo Showboy!”

The nickname ‘Addo Showboy’ has been used by various individuals, including Rockson Adofo, a columnist who praised President Akufo-Addo’s leadership and vision for Ghana’s economic recovery.

It will also be recalled that Nana Asafo-Adjei, the Deputy Director of External Affairs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), described Akufo-Addo’s presence at the Global Citizen concert as having a “Showboy element” that was well-received by the audience.

Other prominent figures within the NPP also contributed to the funeral ceremony. Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia donated GH¢50,000, while NPP flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong contributed GH¢10,000. Additionally, Alan Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change, and former Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh each donated GH¢5,000.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke