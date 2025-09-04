Kozie Hails King Promise

Kozie and King Promise

Former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, Akosua Asaa Manu, popularly known as Kozie, has praised Afrobeat sensation King Promise for his significant contributions to the country’s music industry.

Kozie, a strong advocate for youth empowerment and development, shared a heartwarming photograph with King Promise, celebrating his artistry.

On her TikTok page, she captioned the post: “Met one of our biggest acts today. Keep making us proud and keep the hits coming!”

King Promise is one of Ghana’s most prominent artistes, celebrated for his versatility across music genres such as Afrobeats and Highlife. He has gained widespread recognition for his chart-topping hits and collaborations with other notable artistes. Some of his popular songs include “Favourite Story” (featuring Sarkodie and Olivetheboy), “Continental” (featuring Shallipopi), and “Paris,” among others.

King Promise has also received several accolades, including Artiste of the Year at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs), as well as awards for Best Afropop Song of the Year, Best Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste of the Year, and Best Album/EP of the Year.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke