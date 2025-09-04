Queen Esi Praises Justice Torkornoo

Justice Torkornoo and Queen Esi

Following the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo from office, the 2015 winner of Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant, Queen Esi, penned a heartfelt message eulogising her achievements.

In her message shared across various social media platforms, the former beauty queen noted that Justice Torkornoo’s impact goes beyond her role as a respected legal expert; she was an inspiration and a figure of admiration.

She further acknowledged Justice Torkornoo’s hard work, dedication, and efforts during her tenure as Chief Justice.

The message read, “All is well Auntie Esaaba. For some of us, you were more than a Doyen of the law. You fought and did your best. All the best My lady. Sending you love.”

The dismissal of Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has indeed sent shockwaves throughout the country. President John Dramani Mahama removed her from office on September 1, 2025, following the recommendation of a committee that investigated petitions accusing her of misconduct.

This move has sparked reactions from various individuals, including former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo, who expressed concerns about the implications of this decision on judicial independence. Some Ghanaians have also taken to social media to share their thoughts on the matter.

Justice Torkornoo is the first ever Chief Justice to be removed from office since Ghana’s return to democratic rule in 1992.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke