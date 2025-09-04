Bawumia Girl’s First Day At School

Dr. Bawumia, Priscilla in clutches, Father Campbell and a pastor during the kid’s first day at school. INSERT: A previous image of Priscilla and Dr. Bawumia

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s adopted little girl, Priscilla, a former resident of the Weija Leprosarium, is now a pupil at the Roman Ridge School in Accra.

Her first day at the school was a memorable one, as Dr. Bawumia and his friend Father Andrew Campbell, a patron of the leprosarium, engaged with the little girl.

Dr. Bawumia described the moment on his Facebook thus: “Today, Little Priscilla, a former resident of the Weija Leprosarium who was rejected by her parents at age two, reached a new milestone in her life, with her first day at school at the Roman Ridge School in Accra.

“It was an exciting day for her and all who have cared for her including Father Campbell, Donna and Barbara. Priscilla is such an intelligent girl, and I believe she is destined for some great things in life. Congratulations to Priscilla Nonstele!!! May the angels protect you.”

Dr. Bawumia’s relationship with the little girl started when she was four and resident at the Weija Leprosarium as a cured leper.

Touched by her plight, the then Vice President sponsored a surgical procedure on her in Italy, which saw her now using a prosthetic limb.

It will be recalled that Priscilla, who was abandoned by her parents at birth due to her condition, had been under the care of Father Andrew Campbell at the Weija Leprosarium, and she had her leg eventually amputated in Ghana following many unsuccessful attempts to treat the leg, which had been affected by the medical condition.

Dr. Bawumia, who is a Patron of Lepers Aid Ghana, and a frequent visitor to the Weija Leprosarium, met young Priscilla and decided to assist her by funding her trip and medical costs in Italy for a special procedure to first treat her amputated leg, and also fix a special prosthetics for her.

After a five-month stay in Italy for the procedure and recovery at one of the best facilities in the world for such procedures, little Priscilla returned to Ghana using her new prosthetic limb in December 2024.

Together with her guardian, Father Andrew Campbell and other officials of the Weija Leprosarium, they went straight to Dr. Bawumia’s residence, following Priscilla’s arrival at the airport in Accra.

In a viral video as reported by Joy News at the time, an excited Dr. Bawumia warmly welcomed Priscilla, the little girl, who was equally happy, responded “I’m walking for Dr. Bawumia.”

It was a run-up to Xmas and Dr. Bawumia described the moment on his Facebook page as a “Christmas gift” for him.

“To God be the glory,” Dr. Bawumia said.