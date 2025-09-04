Ga Mantse Slams Homowo Fatalities

Ga Mantse Nii Teiko Tsuru II

The Ga Mantse, His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and the entire membership of the Ga Traditional Council have taken exception to the recent casualties recorded during the recent annual Homowo festivities in some parts of Accra.

In a statement, the King and the traditional council “expressed shock and dismay about the recent acts of violence that resulted in deaths and injuries around Omanjor and Sowutuom over the weekend, during the celebration of the annual Homowo Festival.”

The entire membership of the Ga Traditional Council, the statement pointed out, “condemns these attacks that resulted in deaths and several casualties.”

In the light of the unfortunate incidents, “the Council wishes to express its deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved as well as hoping for a speedy recovery of the injured.”

The Council has called on the Accra Regional Police Command to ensure peace is restored to the affected areas as well as bringing the perpetrators of the heinous crime to book.