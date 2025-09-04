English FAWill Not Appeal Against Paqueta Decision

Lucas Paqueta

The Football Association will not appeal against the decision to clear West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta of four spot-fixing charges.

An independent regulatory commission hearing, which took place following an FA investigation, found four charges to be “not proven”.

The written reasons detailing the commission’s finding were published on Wednesday.

“The FA is committed to ensuring that the integrity of football is maintained, and full and thorough investigations will always be conducted into serious allegations of rule breaches,” said English football’s governing body., external

The FA started its investigation in August 2023 and the Brazil international was charged in May last year for allegedly getting booked deliberately “for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market”.

The four charges against him related to a Premier League game against Leicester City on 12 November 2022, as well as 2023 fixtures against Aston Villa on 12 March, Leeds United on 21 May and Bournemouth on 12 August.

Paqueta was also charged with two counts of failing to co-operate with the investigation after breaching “FA Rule F3 in respect of alleged failures to comply pursuant to FA Rule F2”, which relates to providing information and documents.

He also denied these charges, but the regulatory commission found them to be proven.

Source: BBC Sports