Maxwell Konadu Visits Black Starlets Camp Ahead Of WAFU U-17 Championship

HEAD COACH of Ghana’s U-20 side, the Black Satellites, Maxwell Konadu, has paid a working visit to the Black Starlets’ training base as the U-17 team intensifies preparations for the upcoming WAFU Zone B Championship in Ivory Coast.

Konadu was received at the University of Ghana Stadium Annex by the Starlets’ technical team, led by Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum.

His visit forms part of ongoing collaboration between Ghana’s youth national teams to ensure continuity and smooth player development pathways.

The Black Starlets recently stepped up their build-up with a 1–0 win over Division Two side Zilina FC in a friendly on Sunday, before resuming training the following day.

The team continues to sharpen tactics and fitness levels ahead of the regional competition, which doubles as a qualifier for the 2025 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Addressing the players, Konadu encouraged them to remain disciplined and focused, indicating that “You are not just representing yourselves, you are representing Ghana. Stay committed, listen to your coaches, and always give your best. These opportunities are stepping stones to greater heights in your careers,” he told the squad.

His visit provided a morale boost to the young players, many of whom aspire to progress to the Satellites in the near future.

The technical team also welcomed his insights and observations, describing them as timely motivation for the squad.

BY Wletsu Ransford