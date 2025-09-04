Djiku, Paintsil To Miss Chad Clash, Set For Mali Return

Alexander Djiku

BLACK STARS duo Alexander Djiku and Joseph Paintsil will sit out Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chad but are expected to rejoin the squad for the crucial meeting with Mali.

Both players had been named in the 24-man squad for the September fixtures but failed to link up with the team in time for Tuesday’s trip to N’Djamena.

Paintsil only arrived in Accra yesterday morning after missing his connecting flight from New York due to a delayed departure from Los Angeles.

Djiku, meanwhile, is in Moscow finalising a club transfer and is scheduled to arrive in Ghana on Friday.

In their absence, head coach Otto Addo will prepare his side with 22 players for Thursday’s qualifier against Chad, slated for September 4, 2025, in N’Djamena.

BY Wletsu Ransford