Akufo-Addo’s Last SONA Underway

President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver his final State of the Nation Address (SONA) this morning.

The SONA is to be delivered in Parliament House, Accra.

Guests have started arriving at the venue, with security parades ongoing.

The presentation of the State of the Nation Address, the last of its kind for Mr Akufo-Addo’s First term of office, is in line with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution which states that “the President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation.”

By Melvin Tarlue