President Nana Akufo-Addo has started the presentation of his last State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The presentation of the State of the Nation Address, is in line with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution which states that “the President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation.”

Mr Akufo-Addo is presenting the SONA in Parliament.