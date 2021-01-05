Mahama Declines Invitation To Attend Akufo-Addo Last SONA

The two-time failed presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has declined the invitation to attend the last State of the Nation Address (SONA) by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mr Mahama who has been contesting the results of the December 7, 2020 presidential elections results was conspicuously missing at the statutory event.

Sources said the State Protocol extended invitation to him for today’s even but declined for reasons but known to him.

He has caused his lawyers to file a presidential election petition in the Supreme Court, hoping to overturn the results of the Elections last year.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to begin his second term of office on Thursday, January 7, 2020.

By Melvin Tarlue