Nana Touts Achievements In Agric Sector

President Nana Akufo-Addo has touted the achievements of his government in the agriculture sector.

According to him, over the last four years, his government has succeeded in boosting the fortunes of Ghana’s agriculture sector.

He made this known in his ongoing last State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The final SONA is being delivered in Parliament this morning, January 7, 2021.

The President said the growth in the agriculture sector has seen Ghana become an exporter of food items to other West African nations.

He said due to the growth in the agriculture sector, Ghana was able to provide food to its citizens during the height of the Coronavirus in the country.

He stated that there was abundance of food across markets in the country.

By Melvin Tarlue