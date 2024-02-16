Akwaaba Festival Is About Unity – Bongofari

Bongofari

This year’s Akwaaba Festival is scheduled to happen from March 6 to 8 at the National Theatre and award-winning international Afro-Reggae act, Bongofari, says the underlying motive for the programme is unity among Ghanaians and Black people everywhere.

According to Bongofari, who is back home after performances related to the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cote d’Ivoire, the upcoming third edition of the festival is a testimony to how a determined, united people can positively tell their story to the world.

“The festival gets better each year. It brings together people with different creative and managerial skills to showcase Ghana and let the world see how excellent Black people are in various fields of endeavor,” states Bongofari who has performed at the festival since its inception.

He will be on stage again this year with his Odo Reggae style of music at the three-day event organised by Joe Osae’s Cee jay Multimedia in partnership with the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and supported by the Ghana Tourism Authority.

Activities lined up for Akwaaba Festival 2024 include exhibitions and sale of Ghanaian art and craft, traditional textiles and fashion accessories, local beverages, a food bazaar and more. By courtesy of MUSIGA, there will be two days of free live performances.

The climax of the festival will be on March 8. Dubbed ‘Akwaaba Night’ in the main auditorium, it will be a brilliant mix of music, fashion and dance on display with acts like the Ghana Dance Ensemble, Gyedu Blay Ambolley and Bessa Simons. The night will also incorporate an awards programme and launch of the Miss Akwaaba 2024 pageant.

By George Clifford Owusu