MP Celebrates Val’s Day With Market Women

Patrick Boamah interacting with some of the women

The Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central Constituency, Patrick Yaw Boamah, celebrated this year’s Valentine’s Day with market women at Abeka Market in Accra.

The MP, who visited the market women at 2:30pm on Wednesday, February 14 (Valentine’s Day), distributed chocolates to the market women whom he said have been part of his success story as an MP.

Mr. Boamah, who used his visit to the market to promote the use of chocolate as a means of expressing love, maintained that women play pivotal roles in society, hence the need to put smiles on their faces.

The MP highlighted some of his achievements and urged the party’s supporters to work together and go above and beyond to achieve victory for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He affirmed the NPP’s goal to win the 2024 general elections and elect Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the President of Ghana.

He emphasised the crucial role his constituency plays in achieving the party’s target of ‘breaking the eight’.