Whitray Junior Open Slated For April 15

Whitney Orimoloye in action

The second edition of the Whitray Junior Open Championship is scheduled from April 15-20, 2024 at the National Tennis Centre, Accra Stadium.

The week-long event has generated a lot of interest among junior tennis players across the country.

The first edition was held at Ghana Tennis Club, Adabraka, with Joseph Tetteh and his sister, Grace Tetteh, winning the under 10 boys and girls categories.

Speaking to the media, tournament director, Orimoloye Abiodun Oluwamuyiwa said, “the competition reserved for children aged between 10–16 years and wheelchair tennis are part of efforts to secure the future of Ghana tennis. Expect more for this year’s Open Championship. We will also give scholarships to deserving winners on the final day and prize money for the wheelchair tennis players.”

The tournament is open and a lot of junior players and wheelchair tennis players are expected to register.