Akwaaba Festival Returns In March

Joe Osae, CEO of Ceejay Multimedia

Akwaaba Festival 2025, a three-day cultural event to promote Ghanaian cultural heritage through the exhibition of textiles, music, food, beverages, and accessories, will be launched on Friday, January 24 at the National Theatre in Accra.

The 4th edition of the Akwaaba Festival will take place from Thursday, March 6 to Saturday, March 8, 2025, at the National Theatre, Accra.

The festival which promises to be a showcase of dance, music, and other elements that highlight the richness of Ghana’s diverse culture is being organised by CeeJay Multimedia.

It forms part of activities put in place to celebrate Ghana Month.

The launch is expected to attract several personalities including Bessa Simons, president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), celebrities, and a section of the stakeholders in the creative arts industry.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Ekow Sampson, will deliver the keynote address.

The launch will also witness the unveiling of the Akwaaba Festival song which will be performed by Orkore, afro-fusion international songstress.

Joe Osae, the CEO of Ceejay Multimedia and the project director for the event, will brief invited guests about activities planned for the 3-day festival.

The festival’s sponsors and supporters will be introduced at the launch.

The festival is expected to boost the economy by influencing and attracting investors into the country by presenting local producers, content creators, and service providers with the opportunity to exhibit their creativity.