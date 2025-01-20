Afetsi Awoonor Takes Over As BOST’s New MD

Afetsi Awoonor, left, takes over from Dr. Edwin Provencal, right,

The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) has welcomed Afetsi Awoonor, a veteran energy sector executive with extensive Sub-Saharan trading experience, as its seventh Managing Director.

The appointment, announced by President John Dramani Mahama’s administration, and took effect on January 20, 2025, is expected to deliver a strategic shift at one of West Africa’s key oil infrastructure companies.

The transition was formalised during a handover ceremony at BOST’s Head Office in Accra, where outgoing MD, Dr. Edwin Provencal ceremonially transferred leadership responsibilities to his successor in what officials described as “an exemplary display of corporate governance practice.”

Mr. Awoonor brings nearly a decade of experience in the African oil and gas sector, most recently serving as Senior Partner at DOC Africa and Regional Head of Sales and Marketing at Convenio Energy, where he oversaw hydrocarbon trading operations across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

His appointment marks a return to BOST, where he previously served as Manager of Government Relations from September 2016 to April 2017.

During the handover ceremony, Mr. Awoonor expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Provencal for his dedicated service and impactful leadership.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to Dr. Provencal for his exceptional leadership. Under his guidance, BOST has grown to new heights, and I am honored to carry the torch forward. My focus will be on further strengthening the company and fostering an environment of collaboration, innovation, and excellence as we drive the next phase of growth and success for BOST and the nation,” Mr. Awoonor added.

The new MD further stated that his immediate focus is on internal stakeholder engagement, with plans to directly engage with team members, as he highlighted his commitment to fostering a collaborative, congenial, high-performing work environment.

The occasion was described as “both a reflection of BOST’s solid governance framework and a celebration of a promising new chapter for one of Ghana’s most critical institutions in the energy sector.”

The appointment has received broad support from various stakeholders. The BOST Senior Staff Union, through its leadership, pledged their “full support and cooperation to Mr. Awoonor and his leadership team as we work together to achieve the company’s strategic objectives.”

The union further noted that the appointment “demonstrates the President’s commitment to selecting highly qualified individuals to lead key institutions” in the country.

Mr. Awoonor’s educational background includes an Executive Master’s in International Oil & Gas Leadership from the Geneva Graduate Institute and a Master’s degree in Oil and Gas Management from IFP School, both completed in 2015.

This technical expertise is complemented by his extensive practical experience in hydrocarbon trading and business development across sub-Saharan Africa.

Beyond his corporate role, Mr. Awoonor has demonstrated commitment to social development through the Afetsi Awoonor Foundation, established in 2023 to support human resource development in local communities, with particular focus on youth and women empowerment through training, mentorship, and entrepreneurship initiatives.

Incorporated in 1993, BOST – as the nation’s primary bulk oil storage and transportation company – plays a crucial role in the country’s energy security and distribution infrastructure.

The company’s leadership transition comes at a time when efficient management of oil storage and transportation infrastructure remains critical to national and regional energy sector development.

Mr. Awoonor’s previous role at Convenio Energy, where he managed relationships with refineries, National and International oil companies (NOC/IOC), bulk distributors, oil marketers, importers/exporters, public and private sector companies, is expected to aid in his current capacity.

