OmniBSIC Bank Relocates Achimota Branch

OmniBSIC Bank, one of the foremost financial institutions, has announced the relocation of its Achimota branch to 29 J.A Kufuor Avenue, Achimota.

This strategic move highlights the Bank’s focus on enhancing its brand visibility and delivering an improved banking experience. The new location, conveniently positioned near Neoplan Company on the Achimota-Nsawam highway, is set to offer greater convenience and accessibility for customers, while boosting the Bank’s presence in a high-traffic commercial hub.

“Relocating our Achimota branch is part of our broader strategy to provide superior banking services in locations that matter most to our customers,” stated Divisional Head at OmniBSIC Bank, George Tetteh Ocansey.

He further added, “The new premises has enhanced parking facilities and a more spacious banking hall, which will allow us to serve our growing customer base more effectively and efficiently.”

This relocation comes at a time when Banks are increasingly investing in infrastructure and technology to offer seamless and innovative financial solutions. By situating the branch in a vibrant commercial area with a burgeoning middle-class population, OmniBSIC Bank aims to reinforce its market position and strengthen relationships with existing and potential clients.

Accra North Zonal Head, Hannah Dadzie, emphasized the technological upgrades that accompany the move. “Beyond the physical relocation, we have introduced advanced digital banking systems at our new branch, ensuring faster transaction processing and robust security. Our PCI DSS certification reflects our commitment to safeguarding customer data while offering superior digital services.”

She also highlighted the Bank’s ongoing efforts to support SMEs, noting, “OmniBSIC has built a strong track record of partnering with small and medium-sized enterprises through customized financing solutions, expert advisory services, and user-friendly digital banking tools. This has enabled us to support SME growth and contribute to the broader economic development.”

In recognition of its efforts, the Bank was honored with the ‘Premium SME Banking Brand of the Year’ award at the 8th Global Business Brands Awards & Summit 2024, reinforcing its leadership in SME banking.

The new branch can be easily located using the Ghana Post Digital Address System with GPS coordinates GE-373-2872.

OmniBSIC Bank assures customers that all current services will continue uninterrupted, with additional enhancements planned for the near future. The relocated branch will maintain its comprehensive range of personal and business banking services, ensuring a seamless and enhanced banking experience.

A Business Desk Report