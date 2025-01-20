Rapper Eno Barony Returns With No Manual album

Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom, a female Ghanaian rapper and singer known in the music industry as Eno Barony, has dropped her much-awaited new album, “No Manual.”

Ghanaian music lovers who have been waiting for genuine musical compositions that will support Ghanaian music’s international promotion will be delighted by the songs on the album, which is full of good rhythms.

Music fans across the country can now download the tracks from Eno Barony’s most recent album from all digital music platforms.

Featured artistes on the ‘No Manual’ album include Jay Bahd, Amerado, EL, King Paluta, and Fuse ODG.

Working with talented artistes like King Paluta, Fuse ODG, Jay Bahd, Amerado, EL Kojo, and J.Kobbi added a unique flavour to the album, she said.

Some of the songs on the album include Ride or Die, Hate, Good Enough, Boozen, and Soja Go Soja Come among others.

The songs are backed by good rhythms and drum beats and would not only be good for the ears but for the feet too.

The Rap Goddess who burst onto the music scene in 2014 with her first hit single, ‘Wats Ma Name’, believes that her latest album, equipped with good and danceable songs, will make an impact on the music scene.

Since she entered the Ghanaian music industry, Eno Barony has won the hearts of many music lovers in the country with her songs and stage performances.

Credited with numerous hit singles including Wats Ma Name’, ‘Tonga’, ‘Heavy Load’, ‘Ay3ka’, ‘Only Jah’, ‘Don’t Judge Me’, among others, Eno Barony, is among the most distinguished rappers in Ghana.

Hard work and the determination to succeed have helped Eno Barony successfully carve a niche for herself and now a force to reckon with when one talks about rap music.

In November 2020, she won the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) award for Best Best Female Rap Act in Africa.

She also won an award at the 2021 3Music Awards to become the first female artiste in Ghana to have won the Rapper of the Year award.

By George Clifford Owusu