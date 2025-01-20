Haruna Advocates More Boarding for Rural SHSs

Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu, the Education Minister-designate, has stressed the need for increasing boarding facilities for rural Senior High Schools (SHSs) as a crucial step in improving access to quality education for students in deprived areas.

Speaking during his vetting before Parliament’s Appointments Committee, Mr. Iddrisu noted the difficulties faced by students in rural communities, where inadequate transportation networks make it hard for many to attend school regularly.

“For many children, some Members of Parliament even have to buy bicycles to support them to get to school daily,” he said.

“To access good quality education, they need more support, and that’s why increasing boarding facilities in rural areas is so important,” he added.

He pointed out that providing better boarding options would reduce the strain on students who have to travel long distances, allowing them to focus on their studies without the burden of daily commuting. “Increasing boarding facilities for deprived rural areas is critical for ensuring that all students have equal opportunities to succeed,” Mr. Iddrisu added.

He also addressed questions about the NDC’s policy on free education, specifically regarding the coverage of first-year university students’ tuition fees.

He clarified that while the NDC manifesto promised free university admission for first-year students.

“Tuition is free in all public universities in Ghana. We are referring to admission fees,” Mr. Iddrisu explained, ensuring that students who had already paid admission fees would be refunded.

As Education Minister-designate, Mr. Iddrisu emphasized that improving the education system, particularly in rural areas, would remain a top priority.

He reiterated that enhancing boarding facilities for rural SHSs is a key part of ensuring that every child, regardless of their location, has access to quality education.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House