Ghana Culture Forum Congratulates Dzifa Gomashie

The Ghana Culture Forum (GCF) has congratulated Abla Dzifa Gomashie (MP) on her nomination as the Minister-Designate for Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts.

In a statement issued, GCF urged the Appointment Committee to offer her favorable consideration, expressing confidence in her nomination.

It emphasized Dzifa Gomashie’s long-time dedication to Ghana’s artistic and cultural landscape, starting with her theater arts program, which has made her a vital member of the creative community.

“It is evident that Dzifa’s transition into the political arena was motivated by her genuine concern for the state of culture and the creative sector,” the statement said.

“As a passionate creative individual with a deep understanding of the sector, GCF believes she possesses significant insights that will aid in advancing our collective goals,” the statement read.

The statement expressed optimism that two key factors—the existing processes and the people in charge of them will have a significant impact on her success as Minister.

“The agenda for the cultural sector is forward-looking, and we trust that both the machinery and its operators will be well-equipped to meet the challenges ahead.”

As the government’s representative for the cultural sector, GCF encouraged her to consider taking the following steps to address key problems facing the creative industry.

GCF wants Dzifa Gomashie to establish a comprehensive framework for the culture and creative sector while empowering relevant state institutions for effective management.

GCF urged her to conduct a thorough audit of existing legislation and legal frameworks governing the culture and creative sector to ensure alignment and coherence with the established framework.

“We wish you great success in your upcoming vetting process and look forward to realizing our shared vision for the development of Ghana’s culture and creative sector,” the statement added.

By George Clifford Owusu