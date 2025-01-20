Fameye Gears Up For SWAG Awards

Ghanaian rapper, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, known by the stage name Fameye, is billed to perform at the 49th edition of the annual Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) awards ceremony.

Scheduled to take place on Friday, January 24, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), the awards ceremony aims at celebrating and recognizing the efforts of sports personalities who have stood out in their respective fields of endeavours in the year under review.

Fameye, whose hit song ‘Nothing I Get’ making waves on the music scene, would be the main act for the night.

As one of Ghana’s most gifted artistes in the country, Fameye is expected to perform most of his hit songs which include Nothing I Get, Praise, Long Life, and Thank You, among others at the awards ceremony.

Guests at the event can look forward to a night filled with excitement as various awards will be presented to deserving sports figures and icons.

Over 40 personalities and institutions in over 20 different categories would be rewarded for excellence in the year under review (2024).

The SWAG awards ceremony is an annual event that honours outstanding achievements in sports industry in Ghana. It also recognizes athletes, coaches, and sports personalities who have excelled in their respective fields over the past year.

SWAG awards have featured a number of celebrated performers, including Amakye Dede, the Ramblers International Band, Samini, Kwabena Kwabena, Akwaboah and host of others. President John Dramani Mahama will grace the 49th SWAG Awards as the Special Guest of Honour.