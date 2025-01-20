First Sky Group Marks 22nd Anniversary

Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse

First Sky Group, a leading Ghanaian conglomerate, has commemorated its 22nd anniversary with a Thanksgiving Service, attributing its success to God’s unwavering faithfulness and divine providence amidst global challenges.

The theme of the service, ‘Proclaiming the Unfailing Love of God’ (Romans 8:37), served as a heartfelt expression of gratitude for God’s unwavering love and faithfulness to First Sky Group throughout 2024 and over the past two decades.

Reflecting on the year 2024, the Executive Chairman of First Sky Group, Eric Seddy Kutortse noted that, it was marked by significant challenges on the economic, political, and environmental fronts, with far-reaching repercussions globally, nevertheless, he attributed the sustenance of their businesses to the unwavering love and mercies of God.

“At First Sky Group, we recognise and humbly acknowledge that our continued existence and growth are a testament to the boundless grace and unwavering love of God,” he said.

He underscored that at First Sky Group, they firmly believe that ‘when you put your faith and trust in God’s hands, you will find God’s hand guiding everything you do’, hence, this guiding philosophy has empowered them to overcome challenges, pioneer new initiatives, and demonstrate leadership built on integrity, corporate excellence, and other values.

“Our vision remains unchanged: to create jobs, especially for youth, generate wealth to support Kingdom Business and ministries, and bring humanitarian relief to those in need,” he reiterated

According to Mr. Kutortse First Sky Group has evolved from humble beginnings into a conglomerate with eight subsidiaries, employing over 5,000 staff stationed at various sites, offices and locations across the country.

“As we empower the workforce to flourish physically whilst on earth, we also demonstrate a deep concern for their souls in eternity by leading them to God through Jesus Christ,”he added.

First Sky Group, he said has invested a significant amount of over GH¢36m on the their free dialysis and kidney transplant programme at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital since its inception in 2016, and has fully sponsored kidney transplant surgeries for 16 patients with chronic end-stage kidney disease.

“In demonstration of our commitment to supporting the spread of God’s word, First Sky Group has undertaken various philanthropic initiatives. Notably, we have single-handedly constructed over 72 church buildings nationwide and provided assistance for the completion of an additional 13 churches over the past five years,” he noted.

The Immediate Past Presiding Bishop, Rev Dr. Paul Boafo, emphasised that the celebration serves as a testament to express gratitude for God’s unwavering love, which has guided First Sky Group over the past 22 years.

“This love, demonstrated through Jesus Christ, is steadfast, comforting, and strengthening,” he stated.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we acknowledge God’s faithfulness and surrender ourselves to His will for the future, assured of His continued love and guidance,” he said.

He expressed his gratitude to the executive chairman and the First Sky Group for their continuous support, untiring hardwork and for leading people to God.

The Acting CEO for Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Frank Owusu -Sekyere extend his heartfelt gratitude to the First Sky Group for their steadfast support of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital’s renal dialysis unit.

He elaborated that, their investment of nearly GH¢ 50 million has been instrumental in saving countless lives.

“We commend their commitment to advancing healthcare in Ghana and look forward to continued collaboration,” he said.

By Janet Odei Amponsah