Liberia Reiterates Position On Morocco’s Territorial Integrity, Sovereignty

Sara Beysolow Nyanti and Nasser Bourita during the talks

Liberian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sara Beysolow Nyanti reaffirmed, in Laayoune, during the third session of the Morocco-Liberia Joint Cooperation Commission, the constant position of the Republic of Liberia in favor of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over its entire territory, including the Sahara region.

During a pnewsress briefing following her talks with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita, the Liberian foreign minister expressed her country’s support for the autonomy plan put forward by Morocco, as the only credible and realistic solution for resolving this regional dispute.

She also praised the efforts of the United Nations as the exclusive framework to achieve a realistic, practical, and lasting solution to the Sahara dispute.

In this regard, Bourita thanked Liberia for its steadfast and firm support for Morocco’s territorial integrity, particularly for its clear position in favor of the Moroccan Sahara.

This support was demonstrated through the opening of the Liberian General Consulate in Dakhla in 2020 and Liberia’s participation in the 2021 Ministerial Conference in Support of the Autonomy Initiative under Morocco’s Sovereignty.

Source MAP