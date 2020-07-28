Akwaboah Jnr. Bounces Back

Akwaboah Jnr.

Talented highlife artiste, Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, aka Akwaboah Jnr., of Blow My Mind fame, has released his latest single titled One Day.

Produced by KC Beatz, the masterpiece which is yet to enjoy massive air play on local radio stations in the country has beautiful lyrics that blends with the rich authentic Ghanaian highlife rhythms and beats.

In this high-class masterpiece, Akwaboah Jnr. shows his talent in his chosen field with his silky voice and singing skills.

Ever since he dropped his previous single titled Posti Me a few months ago, Akwaboah Jnr has been well known on the airwaves and TV screens as a great singer whose inspiring songs never fail to have a positive impact in the highlife music industry in Ghana.

Akwaboah Jnr. has been consistent on the local music scene.

Not new in the music industry, Akwaboah Jnr. has carved a niche for himself as a Ghanaian artiste who is gradually making it onto the international music scene.

As a master keyboardist, composer and song writer, Akwaboah Jnr. has played for several local and international artistes including Hugh Masekela. He has also composed songs for several artistes who are making it big in the industry.

Akwaboah Jnr. also produced and co-wrote songs for the BET Award winner, Sarkodie.

By George Clifford Owusu