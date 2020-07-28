Miss Muslimah Ghana 2020 Launched

Scene from the launch

Cruiz House Events in collaboration with Bryt TV has launched the maiden edition of Miss Muslimah at the Accra City Hotel; an initiative that seeks to promote modesty in Islam.

The event is dedicated to promoting a positive reflection of the Ghanaian Muslim woman and her culture.

The Miss Muslimah Ghana initiative is an all Muslim pageant designed to draw participation from young Muslim women to showcase qualities of belief, leadership, talent and motivation; and the celebration of beauty, style and fashion from the Islamic perspective.

This initiative is aimed at promoting a platform to empower Muslim women and providing leverage to promote and contribute to community and national development through humanitarian services.

Speaking at the launch of the event, Mrs Kuburah Mohammed, Marketing Director of Electroland Ghana Limited, urged all young Muslims to participate in the search for the first ever Miss Muslimah Ghana 2020.

Ms Hawa Cruiz, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Miss Muslimah Ghana, said this platform was designed for all sections of Muslim women across Ghana to exhibit diverse culture while projecting the essence of hijab as a symbol of modesty and privacy.

She added that the initiative sought to groom Muslim ladies to be the voice of voiceless as well as to share and resolve issues of concern, especially, with Zongo communities.

She said they aspire to become the most influential and recognized beauty pageant, projecting a positive image of Islam and inspiring Muslim women.

“We have an ambassadorial car, cash prizes, crown and many goodies to present to the winners of this year’s Miss Muslimah Ghana,” she said.

She, however, urged all Muslims women to pick up forms at Bryt TV.

GNA