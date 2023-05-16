Akwaboah Senior Passes On

Kwadwo Akwaboah Snr

Legendary Ghanaian highlife musician Kwadwo Akwaboah has passed on.

The sad incident was confirmed by his son Gladstorm Akwaboah, otherwise known as Akwaboah in the music industry.

“RIP DADDY,” he tweeted on Tuesday afternoon to announce his father’s death.

Earlier reports claim he died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi in the early hours of Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

The legendary musician is known for his popular songs such as ‘Awerekyekyere’, and ‘Hini Me’, among others.