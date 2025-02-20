Akwatia MP Calls For Fairness, Equal Opportunity

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwatia, Ernest Yaw Kumi, has raised concerns about fairness and equal opportunity in the country’s political and judicial systems.

Speaking earlier today in Parliament, Mr. Kumi shared a thought-provoking analogy, emphasizing the need to advocate for fairness and equality, particularly in the context of political disputes and legal challenges.

Drawing attention to a personal experience, Mr. Kumi likened the situation to a medical scenario, stating, “Previously, in other public domains, until you are injected by an incompetent doctor or nurse for you to die, that is when you know that we need to begin to advocate for fairness and equal opportunity and access for people.”

He believed that only when people face severe consequences do they recognize the urgency of addressing systemic issues.

The MP also responded to a question posed by a journalist earlier that morning within the precincts of Parliament.

According to him, the said journalists inquired about the length of time the country would wait for a resolution when a president wins an election, only to have an opponent challenge the results unfairly in court.

Mr. Kumi expressed frustration over what he perceived as a denial of basic rights, especially when it comes to the will of the electorate.

MP Kumi, however, chose not to delve into specifics regarding the ongoing legal cases, noting, “In order not to sound prejudicial, I refuse to comment on the matter.”

Despite this, he urged all lawmakers and citizens to take note of the broader issues at hand, calling for greater focus on fairness in the electoral and judicial processes.

“I want all of us, I want all of us to take note,” Mr. Kumi added, signaling that the matter at hand extended beyond just the immediate case and that the need for fairness in Ghana’s political system was a pressing concern that required the attention of all stakeholders.

The comments by Mr Kumi come amid ongoing political and legal challenges following the 2024 parliamentary elections, with the MP for Akwatia facing legal proceedings.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House