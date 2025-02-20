Nayiri Urges Interior Ministry To Lift Curfew In Walewale

Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II

The King of the Mamprugu Traditional Area who doubles as the President of the North East Regional House of Chiefs, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II, has called on the Interior Ministry to lift the curfew imposed on Walewale and its environs in the North East region.

The Minister for the Interior, on the advice of the North East Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument, imposed a curfew on Walewale and its environs in the North East Region from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am, effective Saturday, February 15, 2025.

The curfew follows a recent suspected gun attack by unknown assailants along the Walewale-Bolgatanga Highway which resulted in the killing of about 7 people and the burning of 2 vehicles.

Mba Taraana who addressed a delegation from the Mba Duraana palace, said the curfew is affecting economic activities in Walewale and its environs.

“The Nayiri’s main concern is that the curfew should be lifted as soon as possible because it’s causing hardship to the people of Walewale and its environs and so the Nayiri is appealing to the Interior Ministry to reconsider and revoke the curfew imposed on the people of Walewale”.

According to him, the Nayiri sympathized with the people of Walewale as well as condemning the military brutality, and called for calm among residents.

“The Nayiri is calling on the people Walewale and its environs to exercise restrain , stay calm and give peace a chance”.

FROM Eric Kombat