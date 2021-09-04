Akyem Ettukrom Chief Gifts Funny Face 30 Acre Land for Construction of Ghana’s Disney World

Funny Face with the chief

The Chief of Akyem Ettukrom a Community in Abuakwa North Municipality of the Eastern Region has gifted Ghanaian comedian Funny Face a 30 acre land for the construction of an entertainment and recreational centre akin to Walt Disney World Resort in the USA.

The Chief, Berimah Etto Adomako, said the comedian’s passion and love for kids inspired the gift.

Funny Face laid prostrate before the chief in astonishment to appreciate the gift.

He said the project will be named “Funny World” and it would be African’s version of Walt Disney World.

Walt Disney World is a Resort entertainment and recreation centre of nearly 40 square miles featuring four theme parks (Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom); two water adventure parks (Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon); dozens of resort hotels (24 owned and operated by Walt Disney World); 81 holes of golf on five courses; two full-service spas; Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex; and Disney Springs, an entertainment shopping-dining complex.