“Can Nibes Drink”, Producer Arrested With Hard Drugs

The Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) team of the Ghana Police Service has arrested one Samuel Asante, aged 38 at the Christiansburg Castle Junction area, Accra for trading in substances suspected to be narcotics.

According to a statement by the Police, the suspect is alleged to be producing “Can Nibes” drinks laced with cannabis.

The Police said upon a thorough search, during the arrest, they managed to retrieve some suspicious items from his room.

The items include seven (7) sacks full of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and ten (10) bottles of alcoholic drinks brewed with substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

Meanwhile, Police Service has assured that it will continue to adopt strategies to rid communities of criminals, in a bid to prevent crimes and to ensure law and order in the country.

The suspected is expected to be out before court for Prosecution.

BY Daniel Bampoe