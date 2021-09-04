FDA Warns Law Breakers

Mimi Darko

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has warned that it will not hesitate to prosecute companies that flout the law in the country.

The FDA in a statement warned manufacturing companies to desist from selling, advertising unapproved body enhancement products.

FDA said that it is illegal to deliver unregistered body enhancement products on the Ghanaian market.

The statement also affirmed that some companies are producing, selling, and advertising body enhancements products with no authorization from the authority and in contravention of the Public Health Act 2021 (Act 851).

The statement warned companies that perpetrate such acts to cease the production, manufacture, selling, and advertisements of such products with immediate effect.

“FDA will not change its mind on the mandate to protect the well-being of the consuming public,’’ the statement said.

The statement urged the public not to patronize such products, as their quality and safety cannot be guaranteed.

BY Daniel Bampoe