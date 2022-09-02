Akyem Otwereso Gets New Steel Bridge

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah with the chiefs and people of Akyem Otwereso, taking a stroll on the new steel bridge

KOJO OPPONG Nkrumah, Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi in the Eastern Region, has handed over a new steel bridge over the Asikusie River, to residents of Akyem Otwereso, to facilitate the movement of persons.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah, who did the opening at a brief ceremony Friday, said the bridge comes as a great relief to constituents who previously had to use longer and winding alternative routes through Ayirebi to reach their various destinations.

The Asikusie Bridge, constructed decades ago, was made of wood and had become weak due to lack of maintenance.

Virtually on the brink of collapse, the wooden bridge posed threat to users. This prompted the MP to intervene to facilitate its rehabilitation as part of a comprehensive programme to improve roads and bridges in the constituency.

In his brief remarks during the opening, the MP said the rehabilitated bridge will help reduce travel time and cost for his constituents.

The chiefs and residents of the area expressed appreciation for the rehabilitation of the steel bridge and thanked the MP, who is also Minister for Information, for always putting the needs of his constituents first.