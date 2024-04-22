Alan Boys Dump Him For Bawumia

Over Six Thousands supporters of Independent Presidential Aspirant of the tottering Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen across the country have rejoined the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and declared their stance to vote for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to become the next president of the country.

According to the group led by Kofi Adjei, at a press conference, their decision to return to NPP is a reflection, driven by a deep commitment to Ghana’s future and the vision outlined by its Presidential Candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia recently.

He said several months ago, alongside other devoted members, transitioned to the Movement for Change, inspired by the leadership of Alan Kyerematen.

“However, this journey has granted us profound insights and a clearer understanding of the political landscape of Ghana, the vision and leadership styles of all the Presidential aspirants for the 2024 Elections. It has become evident that we made a mistake. A mistake that we humbly admit and ready to work to ensure its dire effect on the country is averted,” he noted in the statement.

He explained that since the 7th February 2024 speech by the NPP Flagbearer, Dr Bawumia, they have been asking themselves questions, questions that bother the future of the country and Ghana they want to see for themselves as young people.

He said, “It has become unarguably clear, that amongst all the Political Leaders, Dr. Bawumia has so far been the one who has clearly articulated the Ghana story, where we have come from, what we have been able to achieve so far, the challenges therein, admitted to the shortfalls and most importantly has communicated his solutions to the challenges confronting us as a country. Even more inspiring is his ability to move the entire nation to visualize the Ghana he dreams. His bold solutions as elaborated on in his speech enables every citizen to visualize the future he wants for all of us and it is one that as young people, we believe we want to be part of.”

He continues, they believe that their decision to leave the party and follow Alan Kyerematen was based on their conviction to see a Ghana that is ready to embrace the world and prepare the youth to be competitive in the global space.

That, they said remains their overarching objective and it has become unarguably clear that, amongst all the leaders, Dr. Bawumia is the one who can lead this country to the realization of the objectives.

“He understands where we have come from, he understands what we need to do, he understands what has been done, he understands the shortfalls and he has a clear plan to move us into the future despite the obvious and unavoidable challenges.

He further explained that “As young people, our deep love for Ghana will not allow us to see this country on a reverse into the past and for us to realize of the dream of seeing Ghana grow, we are left with no other choice than to rally behind that one leader in our time today, amongst the several of them, who have clarity of thoughts, committed to the Ghana dream, has a proven track record of delivering on what he has been assigned to and has the mindset of problem-solving. That leader without debate, is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the leader and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.”

The group added, that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia needs the support and energy of every single young person in this country to succeed in the next elections and we call on every young person to rally around this call.

“WE HAVE FULLY RETURNED HOME, not just to return, but to work. Our nation stands on the verge of a pivotal election. As a young politician, I recognize the immense responsibility we carry to ensure governance is not only effective but also genuinely reflective of the aspirations of all Ghanaians”.

“This era is futuristic, which is why we believe in the ‘Bold Solutions’ policy of Dr Bawumia, leveraging digitalization to build the Ghana we need. We return not just as members, but as advocates with a rejuvenated focus on cohesive policy-making, transparency, and the vigorous pursuit of an agenda that places Ghana’s stability and prosperity at the forefront. Our dedication to the party’s ideology is unwavering” the group underscored in a statement.

-BY Daniel Bampoe