Alan Fights NPP For Wooing Supporters

Independent Presidential Aspirant, Alan Kyerematen has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of using money as a tool to induce young people from his struggling Movement for Change.

This follows a report that over 6000 supporters of Alan Kyerematen across the country have rejoined the NPP and pleaded to vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming general elections.

In reaction to the development, Movement For Change in a statement said “We are aware of the clandestine operations of the New Patriotic Party to undermine the candidature of Alan Kyerematen. This time in a full display of ‘monicracy’, there have been blatant attempts to use money as a tool to pull young people from the Movement for Change”.

“This defines the awful state of the New Patriotic Party who are forced into their panic mode to stoop so low,” the statement read.

The group emphasized that its members cannot be bought, adding that their members’ steadfastness, asserting that integrity cannot be swayed by monetary inducements.

“Let us emphasize that the true young people of this Revolution cannot be bought. We the youth are convinced in the leadership of Alan Kyerematen and will not trade our integrity and convictions on the altar of incompetence and corruption.”

The Movement for Change has vowed to resist attempts by both the NPP and National Democratic Congress (NDC) to manipulate young voters through financial means.

The statement added that, the youth will emerge victorious in this battle for integrity and genuine leadership.

“NPP and NDC shall no longer take the youth for granted. NPP and NDC cannot buy the conscience of young people with their spoils of corruption. The youth shall win this war!”.

