2024 Ghana Beauty Awards Opens Nominations

Make-Up Ghana has announced the much-anticipated unveiling of the 8th Edition of the Africa Makeup & Beauty (AMB) Fair and the Ghana Beauty Awards (GBA).

Set to take place from November 8 to November 10. 2024, at the prestigious Labadi Beach Hotel which will be transformed into a vibrant hub of creativity, innovation, and aspiration.

This year’s theme, “Sustainable Synergy for Eco-Empowerment in a Changing Climate,” underscores the importance of collaboration and unified efforts in driving the beauty and wellness industry forward.

It highlights the pursuit of elevated standards, fostering connections, and striving for excellence with global influence, all while actively engaging both youth and women.

Nominations for the Awards Categories and applications for exhibitors and vendors opened on Monday, April 22, 2024.

CEO of Make-Up Ghana organisers of the events, Rebecca Donkor expressed enthusiasm, stating, “The SYNERGY Edition of the Africa Makeup & Beauty Fair and Ghana Beauty Awards is not just an event; it’s a movement towards sustainability and empowerment. We invite all stakeholders in the beauty and wellness community to join us in this transformative journey.”

With an array of captivating activities planned, stakeholders in the beauty and wellness community are urged to mark their calendars for this unmissable event. Scheduled activities include Exhibitions & Discount sales, Business Pitch, Forums, Workshops and Seminars, Beauty and Fashion shows, Live Demos, and the highly anticipated Barbers Competition.

Industry experts anticipate that this year’s fair will offer an immersive experience for all attendees, providing opportunities for learning, networking, and showcasing the latest trends and innovations in the beauty industry.

With a total of 37 categories this year, the call for Nominations for the Awards has commenced.

Beauty professionals, businesses, and emerging talents are encouraged to partake in this life-changing experience.

Organizers emphasized the significance of the Ghana Beauty Awards in recognizing and celebrating excellence in the beauty and wellness industry. They urged all eligible individuals and businesses to submit their nominations and be part of this prestigious celebration.

Makeup Ghana, the driving force behind the event, remains committed to driving growth and excellence within the beauty industry through advocacy, education, and collaboration. Rebecca expressed, “We are dedicated to supporting and showcasing the talent and innovation within the industry while promoting best practices and standards.”