Alan Kyerematen Speaks On Political Ambition Monday

Former flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, is set to address the public on his political ambition this coming Monday, September 25.

The decision follows his withdrawal from the upcoming NPP presidential race, citing instances of intimidation towards his supporters during the recent Super Delegates’ Conference.

Having consulted with his family, well-wishers, stakeholders, and interest groups, Kyerematen will provide insights into his future involvement in Ghanaian politics during his speech.

The former Trade and Industry Minister expressed his concerns over the skewed nature of the Super Delegates’ Conference, stating that it favored one particular aspirant.

He referenced pronouncements made by leading NPP members both before and after the elections, which also supported his observations.

Kyerematen emphasized the unprecedented levels of intimidation witnessed by a significant number of delegates across the 16 regions of Ghana, calling it a dark spot in the history of the party’s internal elections.

Highlighting an incident where his polling agent in the North East Region suffered severe eye damage, he condemned acts of violence and collusion reported in other voting centers. Kyerematen expressed his commitment to the safety and well-being of those who work for him and with him, vowing to fight for their interests.

Questioning the party’s path towards potential self-destruction, Kyerematen expressed doubts that similar circumstances would not persist or intensify in the next round of elections. Consequently, he officially announced his honorable withdrawal from the upcoming presidential primaries scheduled for November 4, 2023.

Kyerematen conveyed his well-wishes to the remaining aspirants and expressed gratitude towards his family, the Alan 4 President (A4P) Campaign Team, and his supporters in Ghana and around the world.

He reassured them that the battle was in the hands of the Lord, and those who patiently waited upon Him would be rewarded.

The veteran politician, commonly known as Alan Cash, has been actively vying for the NPP flagbearership since 2007. Despite his expectations of securing a top-two position in the Super Delegates’ Conference, he finished third with 95 votes, as Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, took the second lead with 132 votes.

Sources indicate that Kyerematen had planned to withdraw from the NPP race altogether and pursue the 2024 presidential race as an independent candidate, distancing himself from the party.

Recent speculation was that he was flirting with the defeated CPP flagbearer, Ivor Greenstreet.

