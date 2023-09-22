Sammi Awuku Supports Traders With Cash In Akuapem North

Director General of National Lotteries Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku has offered financial support to over 840 traders in Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern region.

Sammi Awuku with the support of the Microfinance and Loans Centre (MASLOC) mobilizes traders in the municipality for loans to help grow and expand their businesses.

The NLA boss averred that the financial support for the traders is not based on partisan lines but all eligible businesses.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Awuku explained that the financial support will help create abundant job opportunities and help reduce crime-related cases in the municipality.

He affirmed that he will support artisans, mechanics, hairdressers, and drivers for rebranded economic activities in the area adding that he will provide skills training to the youth as well.

He said that the government is aimed at supporting the youth with Technical and Vocational Education and Training, National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP), YouStart, and many other programmes in the country.

Awuku explained that the government is creating a conducive and business-friendly environment to stimulate enterprise activities and provide integrated national support for start-ups and small businesses.

‘‘I have been a former youth leader before and I know the weakness of the youth in the country,’’ he said.

He indicated that entrepreneurship has contributed greatly to the development of many countries in the world.

He disclosed to help the youth entrepreneurship skills in the municipality after winning the Akuapem North parliamentary seat.

Sammi Awuku promised to change the face of the Akuapem North constituency with many developmental initiatives if the electorate elect him as a lawmaker.

He planned to pick up the nomination form when the party opens the opportunity for its members to contest in parliamentary elections.

The event was graced by some chiefs and members of the New Patriotic Party in the area.

-BY Daniel Bampoe