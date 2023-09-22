Gas Explosion Kills Security Man

A Security man working at the Eastern Regional Hospital, Koforidua has met his untimely death when a gas cylinder exploded at the facility.

The deceased as gathered was assisting to offload the medical liquid oxygen cylinders at the Oxygen unit of the hospital at about 9:30pm on Thursday 21st September 2023 when one of the Oxygen crashed on the ground and exploded fatally injuring the security man.

However, the sound of the explosion was very loud which caused fear and panic among the staff and other people around the facility, running for their lives.

The situation forced the hospital management to call the Ghana National Fire Service to the scene.

Meanwhile, the deceased who died on the spot body was removed from the Oxgyen room and has since been deposited at the hospital morgue for preservation.

The Management of the hospital is yet to speak on the matter.

-BY Daniel Bampoe