Alan Turns Lone Ranger After Resignation… As Bigwigs Run Away

In a surprising turn of events, influential figures within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have distanced themselves from former presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen, after his decision to resign from the party and run as an independent candidate in the upcoming elections.

Prominent figures such as Nii Ayikoi Otoo, former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice; Abena Osei-Asare, Deputy Minister of Finance; Sylvester Tetteh, MP for Bortianor Amanfrom, Minister of Railways, John Peter Amewu, and Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, MP for Tema West and former Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, among others are some of the known politicians who had declared their support for the former Minister.

Interestingly, most of these high profile personalities have distanced themselves from Kyerematen following his decision to leave the ruling party to form his own political movement.

Abena Osei-Asare expressed her disappointment and emphasized her dedication to the NPP, stating, “My dedication to the New Patriotic Party is deep-seated, rooted in our shared values and vision for a prosperous Ghana. The NPP’s strength has always been its unity and our ability to work together for the common good of our country.”

Another influential figure, Davis Ansah Opoku, MP for Mpraeso condemned Kyerematen’s decision and reaffirmed his commitment to the NPP.

Opoku stated, “The decision is profoundly disappointing. It is a disheartening departure from the principles of party loyalty and unity, which are fundamental to our democratic process.”

Sylvester Tetteh expressed his disappointment, asserting that there is no longer an “Alan Camp” within the NPP, but only an NPP camp.

However, former Ashanti Regional Minister, SK Boafo, former Foreign Affairs Minister, Akwasi Osei-Adjei and Gifty Klenam as well as former Zongo Minister who is tipped as Alan’s running mate, Boniface Saddique Are strongly behind the break-away former Minister.

These statements from the bigwigs of the NPP come in the wake of Kyerematen’s decision to resign from the party and run as an independent candidate.

The actions of these influential figures reflect their commitment to the NPP and their belief in the party’s strength and vision for Ghana.

As the 2024 elections draw near, it remains to be seen how Kyerematen’s resignation and decision to go independent will impact on the party and the political landscape of Ghana. However, the NPP is focused on maintaining unity and working towards a brighter future for all Ghanaians.

It is clear that the NPP stands united, distancing themselves from the former Trade and Industry Minister in order to prioritize the best interests of their party and the nation as a whole.

By Vincent Kubi